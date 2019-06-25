Kenilworth School music pupils to hold free concerts

Over 50 students from Kenilworth School will perform at two free concerts in town on Thursday in preparation for a music tour in Austria.

The first concert will be from 1.30 to 2.30pm at Talisman Square during which approximately 35 pupils will perform with the concert band, the brass ensemble and the Nota Bella Girls' Choir.

There will also be a second concert held at 7pm at St Nicholas Church during which approximately 60 pupils will perform from the string orchestra, the Nota Bella Girls' Choir and the symphony orchestra.

The evening event will be the pupils' final concert before going on tour in Salzburg, Austria on Sunday.

Fifty three pupils will go on the trip, which will be from Sunday June 30 to Saturday July 6.

While in Austria they will perform at the Zell am See bandstand, the Bad Vigaun Spa-centre and at Mirabell Gardens in Salzburg.

The ensembles involved with the tour include the String Orchestra, Concert Band, Brass Ensemble, Nota Bella Girls' Choir, and the Symphony Orchestra.

The Kenilworth Lions Club sponsored and paid for the shirts that will be worn by the music student during their trip.

Robert Thompson, the music teacher, said: “The purpose of this tour is not only to expose students to a variety of musical, historical, and culturally significant experiences, but also to provide them with the opportunity to perform to public audiences in a variety of unique locations outside of their normal experience as burgeoning musicians.”