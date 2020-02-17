Kenilworth School hosts Mindful Monday sessions

The sixth form at Kenilworth School hosts a Mindful Mondays programme to help students and staff.

Kenilworth School

A spokesperson for Kenilworth School and Sixth Form said the programme: "Aims to allow users to take a moment at the very start of the week to get into the right frame of mind using a group based meditation to clear the head and focus on the present rather than worries or concerns about the past or future.

The Monday Monday sessions are held in the school's Learning Resource Centre (LRC).

The school spokesperson added: "No one has to say anything or contribute in any way and students and staff can turn up to as many or as few sessions as they like as and when they feel the need.

"The sessions, which run separately before school have been running for just over an academic year and we have noted an average reduction in stress levels of 30 per cent based on anonymous user data."

The school's Learning Resource Centre (LRC) has also started running creative craft sessions on Mondays for students to pick up knitting needles or a crochet hook at lunchtime and relax whilst creating something useful that will benefit a local homeless charity.

All staff have also been given one year's free access to Headspace, an app which helps bring meditation and mindfulness to every day life.