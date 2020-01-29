Kenilworth's unique awards 'The Worthies' set for 2020 launch

Kenilworth's unique awards - The Worthies - which celebrate the people and businesses in the town will officially launch for 2020 on Friday.

The Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, who organises The Worthies, will start taking nominations on Friday for the various categories, some of which have changed this year.

Kenilworth Pet and Garden Supplies won the Retailer of the Year award at the 2019 Worthies (photo by Jamie Gray)

Sarah Kershaw, the chair of the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, said: “The idea of The Worthies is to recognise local business and special individuals who put the ‘Worth’ in Kenilworth.

“It is an opportunity to shout out about the outstanding contribution local business, local voluntary and community groups and special individuals, to make Kenilworth such a busy, thriving town and a special and enjoyable place to live.”

There will be eight categories this year as opposed to 12 last year.

Sarah added: “We have spent some considerable time re-thinking the categories to give other types of businesses an opportunity to shine, those not necessarily with a shop window or well known presence in Kenilworth, but who still deserve recognition.”

Kenilworth Worthies awards

Some of last year's winners included the Kenilworth Pet and Garden Supplies for Retailer of the Year and the the Kenilworth Books shop for Business of the Year.

Sarah added: "The Worthies 2020 is the chamber’s 5th Worthies awards, and it was difficult to make changes when the format has been so well received previously.

"However people’s values and interests change and there are a huge variety of businesses across Kenilworth to be recognised."

Organisers have not changed all the categories as they have kept the two key ones, added new or amalgamated and re-named others.

Sarah said: “We are hoping this will make the process quicker and easier but still encompass all areas of business and community in Kenilworth.”

The categories for the 2020 Worthies are:

- The Worthies Award

- The Worthies Young Persons Award

- Start Up Business of the Year - less than two years trading

- Community/Not for Profit Group of the Year

- Best ‘Shop Front’ Business of the Year – includes retailers, restaurants/cafes, pubs/bars, wellbeing

- Best ‘Non Shop Front’ Business of the Year – includes professional services, industrial, creative

- Customer Excellence – outstanding, above and beyond service received

- Green Business of the Year – environmental/eco-friendly initiative or sustainable business

All nominations must be received by midnight on Sunday March 1.

All nominees will then be featured on the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade website for people to vote on.

Voting will then run from beginning of March and close on April 30. Judging will be held in May.

The 2020 Worthies award ceremony will be held on Wednesday June 17 at The Chesford Grange.

Organisers for The Worthies are also looking for sponsors for the award ceremony. Organisers are looking for a main sponsor as well as the individual award sponsors.

There are different packages available, and anyone interested can contact the chamber through the following email: chair@kenilworthchamber.co.uk to find out more.

Sarah added: "We would love to have local business, however small or large, be a part of this event enabling them to raise the profile of their business through all the marketing we do. We engaged over 4000 people last year with the voting process last year."