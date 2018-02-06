Kenilworth's Shell garage wants 24-hour alcohol licence

Kenilworth's Shell garage is applying for a licence from Warwick District Council to sell alcohol all day, every day.

The petrol station, based in Warwick Road, would also like to have a licence to sell food between 11pm and 5am.

Kenilworth town councillor for St John's ward, Cllr Richard Dickson, felt nearby residents would have questions to ask if the licence is granted.

He said: "I can understand that some residents will have concerns about what impact it might have on crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and how it might cause harm to children."

Anyone with concerns should write to Warwick District Council at: Warwick District Council, Licensing Team, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington, CV32 5HZ, by Monday February 26.