'Kenilworth's most famous couple' want to share people's stories and creativity with new project

The self-proclaimed 'Kenilworth's most famous couple' have been working with a TV company for a new project.

Due to the successes of the Radio Abbey Kenilworth show 'Brunch with the Bradleys', which has been running for 18 months, Neil and Gayle Bradley are now working with TV production company in Coventry, Studio Reevo.

Mahendra Patel and Natasha Marie from Skawaddy. Photo supplied

Filming took place in Kenilworth last Saturday to make a lifestyle programme of chat, music, news, views and stories and of course a few laughs and the trademark mild bickering that their fans have come to recognise.

They were filming on Saturday in Kenilworth in the beer garden of the Wyandotte Inn, where landlords Catherine and Pete welcomed all of the guests with great hospitality, hot drinks and snacks.

Neil and Gayle said: "It was really exciting to do this. We had several guests on the show.

"Many Kenilworth residents also came by to chat about their stories and have promised to come back again to take part in the next series of filming.

"This is going to be the start of a great community event and a regular platform for the stories from the people of Kenilworth.

"We want to hear people's stories especially as Kenilworth is such a historical part of town.

"We want this to be a platform for local people where they can share their stories and their creativity. This can be through stories including personal stories, songs and poems."

In the pilot filming, guests were invited to snuggle down in the 'love nest' - a futon in the back of the Bradleys old VW van.

Those that came along for the pilot show included:

~ Holly Hewitt, a local vintage and blues singer

~ Anita Sunger, a fine artist from Coventry

~ Mahendra Patel, a hand drummer

~ Sassi Africa, a drag queen from Leamington

~ Phaedrus, the 'footwell philosopher'

~ Skawaddy ska band.

The footage is now in the studio being edited and cut and will be going out on Coventryartscollective.com and on Studio Reevo’s YouTube channel soon.

This is a pilot show and many more shows are planned to go out from other venues and locations throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.