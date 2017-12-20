Kenilworth Round Table’s Santa sleigh broke fundraising record this year

Kenilworth Round Table has broken another record this year after its Santa sleigh trail raised £7,700 for the voluntary organisation.

Santa finally managed to visit every road in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton this week despite being disrupted by snow and ice halfway through.

But his efforts did not go unrewarded as generous Kenilworth residents gave more to Round Table than in any other year.

The money will go towards funding Round Table’s Senior Citizens Party which will be held during the first weekend of March next year.

Round Table’s chairman Martin Turner was really pleased with the amount raised and said the amount quoted on its Facebook page was actually an underestimate.

He also praised the people who volunteered to help collect money while Santa went on his journey after they put an advert on Facebook asking for assistance.

Martin said: “It was extremely pleasing that people responded to our Facebook advert for help.

“And the good thing is the money goes towards the Senior Citizens’ Party.

“Any money left over we’ll put into our charity funds and redistribute them in the future.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public for their support, generosity and good will.”

He also wished to thank 41 Club, Tangent, and Kenilworth Ladies Circle for their help in funding Santa’s travels around the town.

Round Table is now looking forward to a successful 2018. Martin added: “Hopefully we’ll progress and match this year’s achievements.”