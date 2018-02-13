Kenilworth Rotary urging volunteers to join fight to tackle hunger

Kenilworth Rotary Club is urging people to help its fight against hunger in the UK and around the world by volunteering for an upcoming charity event.

The club, along with Leamington Spa Regency and project partners Rise Against Hunger, The Trussell Trust and King Henry VIII School, have organised the ‘Tackling Hunger’ event, where at least 400 volunteers are needed to help pack 100,000 meals for families overseas in one day.

Food bank collections will also be made on the day for UK families.

Schools, youth groups, community groups and local businesses are being urged to take part on Sunday April 22 at King Henry VIII School in Warwick Road, Coventry.

President of Kenilworth Rotary Jonathan Miller said: “Community challenges such as this are what the Rotary Club is all about – doing what we can to help not just our local communities, but those further afield too.

“This hunger problem is highlighted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN - there are approximately 815 million people across the globe who do not have access to the food needed to live a healthy life.

“This needs to change, and we are calling on as many people to help in any way they can.”

Among those taking part are lawyers from Coventry-based Band Hatton Button, who are members of Kenilworth Rotary.

Mark Moseley, managing director at Band Hatton Button, said: “As soon as we heard about the cause we were keen to help out.

“Hunger is an issue that is often overlooked and is an issue that nobody deserves to experience, so we are keen to do what we can to help.”

Anyone wishing to take part should click here