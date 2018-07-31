Kenilworth retirement home manager scoops award for great service

A Kenilworth manager of a retirement home in the town is 'thrilled' to have won an award recognising his high level of service.

Nick Twigger, estates manager at the Wilton Court development in Abbey End run by McCarthy and Stone, won an ARMA (the Association of Residential Managing Agents) ACE Award for on-site staff member of the year.

He was presented with the award at a ceremony in London on Friday July 6.

Nick said: “I am thrilled to receive this award – I have worked with the team at Wilton Court for almost four years now and this high level of service is testament to the fantastic team on site.

“We work hard to ensure everyone feels welcomed and quickly settles into this new living environment that promotes independence, companionship and security.

“It gives me great sense of satisfaction to work with the team at Wilton Court to ensure our homeowners enjoy their retirement and to have won this award is a real honour.”