Kenilworth restaurant retains Michelin star

A top Kenilworth restaurant has retained its Michelin star for outstanding cooking for a fifth year in a row.

The Cross at Kenilworth received the accolade once again for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide.

The Cross at Kenilworth

The pub-restaurant in New Street was first awarded a star recognising its high quality in the 2015 guide. The award came not long after chef director Adam Bennett started cooking there.

Adam said: "We are thrilled to have maintained a Michelin star for the past five years. It’s a big pat on the back for our hard working team, both in the kitchen and the restaurant.

“We continue to push forwards and recently opened our Feasting Room to provide a relaxed private dining space for parties of up to 12 diners. We look forward to another year providing excellent experiences for all our guests.”

The Cross at Kenilworth has also recently launched its 'Feasting Room,' which provides small parties with a unique and relaxed dining experience. Menus for the 'Feasting Room; will be created bespoke for each party.

Egg Truffle at The Cross

The launch follows The Cross securing 24th place in the Square Meal Top 100 restaurants.

Adam said: “We all have great memories of shared meals and we would love to create these memories for our guests at The Cross with our particular style of cuisine and table-side service from our chefs.”

Adam took over as chef director of The Cross at Kenilworth in September 2013 after having spent almost ten years as the head chef at the Michelin starred Simpsons in Edgbaston.

Within just 12 months the one time inn received a Michelin star which it maintains today.

The Cross at Kenilworth

Adam lives in Coventry with his wife Nibedita, a lecturer in risk management at the University of Leicester, and their daughter Asha. He was one a just five chefs to win The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Master of Culinary Arts in 2017.

The Cross is not the only restaurant in Warwickshire to have a Michelin star. It is one of three restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star in Warwickshire.

Stratford restaurant Salt has also retained its one star rating for the upcoming 2020 guide.

This year the Royal Oak in Whatcote, near Shipston on Stour has joined the list to become the third place in Warwickshire on list. It also received a one star Michelin star rating for the 2020 guide.