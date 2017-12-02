Kenilworth reporter tries ice skating for the first time on town's Christmas rink

Kenilworth Weekly News reporter Sam Jackson got his skates on for the first time on Kenilworth's temporary rink this weekend.

When I heard Kenilworth was getting an ice rink to coincide with its two Christmas lights switch ons and Christmas market, my initial thoughts were to avoid it at all costs, like every other ice rink I've come across.

The thought of me clinging onto the side of a rink for dear life while little kids skate past me at top speed never really appealed to me, so I had never tried it.

But as time went on, I thought trying skating for the first time at the age of 25 might make for an amusing article - at least for readers rather than me.

So I decided to head to the rink in Talisman square on Friday December 1 and see what all the fuss was about.

Immediately the rink seemed very small, and I realised I wasn't going to pick up major speed on the synthetic ice.

But for a complete novice like me, that wasn't such a bad thing.

After squeezing into my skates, the moment was finally here. I was going to go ice skating.

However, it was less 'skating', and more 'a precarious walk around the rink' for me.

Despite a few ungainly wobbles here and there, I somehow stayed on my feet for the whole time. My fears of broken ankles, cut fingers and a bruised ego did not come to pass.

After three very slow laps of the rink I hedged my bets and decided to make way for the keen children who were waiting to try it out.

It was obvious this rink is designed for parents and small children. The synthetic ice was not very slippery, and the lack of space meant getting up speed was virtually impossible.

Talisman square's uneven ground meant the rink could only be so big, and the ice rink's staff were told not to make the ice too slippery so it would appeal to beginners.

Indeed, three women from Hatton Park who were on the ice with me told me I hadn't really been ice skating in the truest sense.

But they said the news of the rink had brought them into Kenilworth, and the fact that it was free was a big draw for them.

Chairman of the Kenilworth Lights Committee Richard Hales, who helped bring the £8,000 rink to the town, felt the rink would be very popular during the weekend.

He said: "It's different, it's quirky, and it's something we've never had in Kenilworth.

"It's more for the kids to do something while they're in Kenilworth, and its good for businesses too."

So perhaps a true ice skating experience still awaits me, but if you just want a bit of fun with your kids while you're in Kenilworth this weekend, you could do a lot worse than trying the rink out.

The rink is open until 4pm today (Saturday December 2), and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday December 3.