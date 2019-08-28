Kenilworth pub to host litter pick event

Kenilworth's the Engine Inn pub will host its first Litter Pick event this Sunday.

The event, also hosted by the Plastic Free Kenilworth group, kicks off at 1pm on Sunday September 1 followed by a free barbecue at the pub at 4pm.

Ted Bear, the landlord of the Engine Inn pub, said: “The idea is you register a team to come along and you start in your chosen area or where you live. I get them litter bags and litter pickers so they're fully equipped and ready to go.”

Organisers are encouraging people to register a litter pick team beforehand with the pub, and the best litter pick team will be eligible for prize.

Anyone who would like to register can call the pub using the number 01926 853341.

Mr Bear added: "It's to keep the community of Kenilworth clean, and we'd like to make this annual event."

Around 25 to 30 people have signed up already and people are welcome to shop up on the day to take part. But everyone who attends will also have to sign a disclaimer.

In line with the event's plastic free theme the pub will be offering people cardboard plates and wood forks during the barbecue.

Mr Bear said: “Either join us as team of pickers or if your coming along by yourself, we’ll find you a group to join. It's all about the community. Kenilworth is a lovely place lets keep it that way.”