Kenilworth pub plans to extend well-being campaign

A Kenilworth pub is looking to continue its well-being campaign past the month of February.

Victoria Hatton, the manager of the Bear and Ragged Staff pub, launched the campaign at the beginning of the month to combat loneliness.

The pub saw the number of people attend the well-being event grow in its second day yesterday (Monday February 10). Seven or eight people attended the first week and nearly a dozen came this week.

The pub had planned to host a drop-in session every Monday during the month of February encouraging people to get out and talk to each other. But the pub plans to extend the initiative beyond February now.

People can come by for a free coffee or cup of tea from 11am to 1pm every Monday.

Victoria said: "It's only two hours on a Monday. I really enjoy it. It's lovely to see the people come into talk.

Bear and Ragged Staff pub in the town centre of Kenilworth

"We want to get people out, we want to get people talking, and most importantly we want to make sure nobody is alone.

One of the people attended the drop-in session yesterday said: "I think it's good because when people are isolated your whole life is impacted. Sometimes money is a thing and this is free."

This week the pub also held a collection in memory of a staff member, 19-year-old Kyle 'Kylie Bear’ Hodson who recently died from diabetes complications.

The pub will host the wake for Kyle's funeral, which is scheduled for 1.30pm at Cannon Hill Chapel Canley Crematorium on Tuesday February 18.

From left: staff members at the Bear and Ragged Staff pub Alix Randle, general manager Victoria Hatton and Dean Smith.

Victoria plans to close the pub's kitchen on the day, and provide the food for the wake after the funeral. They will hold a collection on the day for Diabetes UK in Kyle's name.

She added: "He was such a lovely lad. We just wanted to let all of our customers, his friends and his colleges know about the funeral arrangements, as you are all invited."