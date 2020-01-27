Kenilworth pub launches well-being campaign for month of February

A Kenilworth pub will be launching a well-being campaign to combat loneliness during the month of February.

The Bear and Ragged Staff pub is offering a drop-in session every Monday throughout the month of February.

People can come by for a free coffee or cup of tea from 11am to 1pm starting next week on Monday February 3.

Victoria Hatton, the general manager of the town centre pub, said: "We want to get people out, we want to get people talking, and most importantly we want to make sure nobody is alone.

"We want to get people out of their houses, socialising again and talking. It's a well-being initiative so people will just put their phones down and just talk."