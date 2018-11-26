Kenilworth projects could get £1,000 grants in new Lions 'Dream Scheme'

Kenilworth Lions will be helping projects in the town get off the ground thanks to grants from its new 'Dream Scheme'.

The scheme, which was launched today (Monday), will help fund projects which will help the community in some way.

Funding of up to £1,000 per project will be available for individuals and groups in Kenilworth to apply for, and the Lions are particularly keen to reach out to those who may not normally have applied for funding support in the past.

The pot of money to be used to fund the Dream Scheme initially will come from the expected profit from this year’s Boxing Day Duck Race in Abbey Fields.

Duck Race tickets at £1 each will be on sale at the Christmas lights events this weekend, outside local supermarkets and at the Thursday markets.

Applications for funding can be made from now until the closing date of Friday March 1 with all applicants being advised of the outcome by the end of April.

Application forms can be picked up at the Lions Furniture Store in Farmer Ward Road on Saturday mornings, or at the Kenilworth Centre Reception Desk on weekday mornings.

Alternatively a form can be downloaded from the website, or filled in online.