Kenilworth preparing for biggest ever half marathon with Wasps

Kenilworth is gearing up for its biggest ever half marathon after receiving major backing from Wasps.

The town’s annual race for 2019 – which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year - has been renamed the Wasps Kenilworth Half Marathon after the Gallagher Premiership club agreed to sponsor the event on Sunday September 1.

Kenilworth Runners, who organise the half marathon, are expecting more than 2,000 people to take part in this year’s race – up from the 1,500 runners that took part last year.

The 13.1 mile route is starting on Warwick Road, and will include two laps through the town centre, Kenilworth Castle’s grounds and the surrounding countryside before finishing at the clock tower opposite the Holiday Inn.

David Pettifer, Kenilworth Runners Secretary, said: “It’s fitting to have a big sporting name on board for what is a landmark year for the Kenilworth Half Marathon.

“To have Wasps supporting us in attracting 2,000 participants is a reminder of how far this race has come since it first launched in 1999 when we had around 300 people taking part.

“We’ve consistently grown the race every year but with Wasps’ help, we are hoping to amplify the profile of the race to a wider group of people in different pockets of the region so that we can take the race to the next level.

“Half of the proceeds generated by entry fees will also be split amongst three charities which include the Myton Hospices, Guide Dogs for the Blind and Water Aid.”

Wasps will be working with Kenilworth Runners Club over the coming months to help them prepare for race day, which will include spreading word about the race at their upcoming games at Ricoh Arena against Saracens on Saturday April 27and Harlequins on Saturday May 18.

Stuart Cain, Wasps Managing Director, added: “We are really excited to be supporting the Kenilworth Half Marathon.

“It’s become one of the standout annual sporting events in the region’s calendar, and given the widespread work that our club coaches do in helping the community to lead healthy lifestyles, we felt this was a fitting event to sponsor.

“We look forward to working with the organisers in making this the biggest and best ever half marathon for the town.”

Other supporters of the Wasps Kenilworth Half Marathon include Holiday Inn Kenilworth, Leaders Kenilworth, Ryebrook Warwick and Coventry Runner.

