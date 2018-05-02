Kenilworth pensioner who killed elderly woman in Sainsbury's car park given suspended sentence

An 82-year-old Kenilworth man who killed an elderly woman after crashing into her with his car in the town's Sainsbury's car park has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Anthony Kemp, of Frythe Close, hit 93-year-old Gladys Roberts with his BMW in the supermarket's car park on Thursday October 12 last year.

She was rushed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with life-threatening injuries, and died a few days later.

Kemp pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday April 25.

He was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Kemp was also banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £185 in costs.