Kenilworth opticians raises more than £200 for cancer charity with spooky display

A Kenilworth opticians spent two days over Halloween raising more than £200 for Cancer Research UK, as part of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Customers visiting Specsavers in The Square were greeted by skeletons and witches, as the team raided their dressing up boxes and came to work dressed in their spookiest outfits.

To boost the fundraising total, there were cakes, cookies and sweets on offer in exchange for charitable donations and Halloween-themed collection buckets in store.

Store director Ambreena Bhatti said: "We simply couldn’t resist the chance to join in the Halloween fun and take part in the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

"We all love dressing up and Halloween is arguably the best day of the year to do it, so we thought we’d take full advantage.

"As well as it being the perfect excuse to come to work in fancy dress and enjoy some sweet treats, it was a great opportunity to help fund the incredible work of Cancer Research UK.

"We would like to say thank you to the staff who got stuck in and to all our customers and passers-by who made a donation over the two days."