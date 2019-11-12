Kenilworth mayor helps mark anniversary for local business

The Kenilworth mayor helped mark one-year anniversary for a Kenilworth business last weekend.

Mayor Alison Firth helped celebrate the one-year anniversary for the Kenilworth Footcare business on Saturday 9th November.

Owner, Kate Harrison, who has practised in the town for 20 years, and joined some of her long-standing clients, staff, friends and family at the celebration.

The podiatry clinic offers routine foot care, gait analysis, foot mobilisation therapies, fungal nail testing and enhanced diabetic care.