Kenilworth market cancelled due to weather forecast

The weekly Kenilworth market has been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire have said the severity of the gusts forecasted on Thursday are beyond the recommended tolerance for the stalls and make it unsafe for Kenilworth market tomorrow (February 20).

Kenilworth market has been cancelled. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

Carol Young of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "Our decision is always carefully considered with the safety of our team, traders and visitors being a priority.

"We never want to cancel markets, but have to look at the risks involved. Cancelling markets not only impacts traders, but also ourselves, as we're a commercial company, so decisions like this aren't take lightly.

"There are gusts forecasted of up to 39mph, along with heavy rain throughout Thursday, we therefore have no choice but to take this decision in the interests of public safety. No traders will be in attendance."