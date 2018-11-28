Kenilworth market cancelled due to high winds forecast

Tomorrow's (Thursday's) market in Kenilworth has been cancelled by organisers due to high winds being predicted.

Organisers CJ's Events Warwickshire took the decision due gusts of up to 47mph potentially hitting the town tomorrow.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "With gusts forecast of 47mph it is not safe to operate a market. We have to consider not only our visitor safety, but also the safety of our traders and our team.

"Safety is absolutely paramount to us and although it is disappointing, we have had no choice based on the forecast from Met Office."

The market will return as normal next week.