Kenilworth market cancelled due to high winds

This week's Kenilworth market has been cancelled due to high winds.

The market was due to take place today (Thursday March 12) but organisers CJ's Events Warwickshire decided to cancel the event because of the strong winds overnight.

They made the decision after receiving calls about stalls being blow over on Wednesday night.

On CJ's Events Warwickshire's Facebook page they said: "Kenilworth Market (12th March) has been cancelled.

"At 23.05hrs our on-duty manager had been called out due to a number of stalls blowing over.

"A team have been dispatched to take stalls down as high winds are expected to continue throughout tomorrow."