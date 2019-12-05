Kenilworth man convicted of stealing bicycle which contained police tracking device

A Kenilworth man has been convicted for the theft of a bicycle from Leamington.

Darren Considine, aged 28 of Beauchamp Road in Kenilworth, pleaded guilty to the theft which took place in Leamington.

On November 21 Darren Considine was seen stealing the bike on CCTV, without realising it contained a police tracking device.

He was pursued by officers on Newbold Comyn and the bike was later recovered from a field near Offchurch.

Considine was arrested and charged for the offence.

He also was wanted for a breach of court order and appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (November 27), where he was sentenced to twelve weeks' imprisonment.

Following the conviction, Sgt Trent McMurray said: “Warwickshire Police has a range of items containing police trackers that are placed strategically around the county to deter and help us catch criminals.

"We know that a high percentage of bike theft is opportune - someone sees a bike that has not been secured and simply takes it and rides away on it.

"This can have huge financial implications for the victim, as well as the distress of having something stolen.

“The bike is part of our ongoing crime reduction campaign, and is designed to make thieves think twice before stealing something.

“Considine was tracked within minutes of stealing the bike, so it is an excellent example of how effective this tactic is.”

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) also conduct bike registering events.

More details about bike registration can be found at the following website: https://www.bikeregister.com/