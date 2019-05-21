Kenilworth Lions to mark 50th anniversary with Grand Show

The Kenilworth Lions Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with its upcoming annual Grand Show held in Abbey Fields.

The show takes place on Saturday June 8 from 12.30pm and continuing on through the afternoon and evening. Admission is free.

John Whitehouse, a spokesperson for the Kenilworth Lions Club, said: “Over the fifty years that Kenilworth Lions Club has been in existence, we have contributed close to £750,000 and many thousands of hours of service to local and international good causes.”

The newest event added to the show is a Fun Family Dog Show organised by the Dogs for Good charity.

The dog show will be judged in four categories – Most Handsome Boy Dog, Prettiest Girl dog, Waggiest Tail (Happiest Dog) and Dog The Judge Wants To Take Home.

Entry tickets to the dog show cost £2, and will be available on the day.

Lions Show image from 2018

The event, which is in its 46th year, will also include several sideshow games along with a small fair.

The line-up of events includes the arrival of the mayor by motor tricycle to open the show, marching bands, ‘Bruce Airhead’ balloon artist, dance demonstrations and a birds of prey demonstration.

The show will also include children’s games and a wide variety of stalls run by local charities, businesses and clubs.

The show also offers people several live musical performances in the evening from 6.45 to 9.30pm from three local groups such as “The Last Minute,” “Jonny Olley and Friends” and the “Blues Extra.”

Lions Show image from 2018

A variety of food and drink options will be available throughout the afternoon and evening.

The whole Show will be compered by the team from Radio Abbey, Kenilworth’s own internet radio station which broadcasts from the Kenilworth Centre.

Before the show Lions Club members will be delivering free programmes door-to-door across the town with full details of the order of events and the list of stallholders.

People attending the show should bring their programme guide with them to make sure they’re eligible for a prize draw on the day of the show.

From Friday May 17 members of the Lions Club will be selling Grand Show raffle tickets in Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in town and at the weekly market.

Tickets for the raffle cost £1 each.

For more information about the Kenilworth Lions Club see the website at: kenilworthlionsclub.co.uk