Kenilworth Lions Club inducts its 50th member

The Kenilworth Lions Club recently welcomed it 50th member, Pat Cain, who was formally inducted as a Lion at the Club’s November meeting.

She is well known in the town through her work in the community, most recently as a district and town councillor.

The Club has been celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout 2019, and one of the objectives set at the beginning of the year was to boost membership to 50. Kenilworth Lions is already one of the largest local Lions clubs in the UK.

Graham Pemberton, President of Kenilworth Lions, said: “I’m sure that Pat will be a great addition to our Club. It’s amazing that we’ve reached the milestone of our 50th member, but we don’t want to stop there. I’d encourage anyone interested in serving their local community to come and talk to us, and see what becoming a Lion will involve.”

Anyone interested in joining the Lions should contact Lorraine Daniels, Membership Director, at lorrainekenlions@gmail.com or on 01926 852658.