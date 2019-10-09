Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group to continue fight for outdoor pool in Abbey Fields

Members of the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group left a national conference inspired to continue its fight for an outdoor swimming facility next to the indoor pool in Kenilworth.

Members from the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group attended the National Lido Conference held at The Isbourne in Cheltenham. The conference, supported by Historic Pools of Great Britain, brought together lidos, those who love them and inspirational people from the lido world.

Kenilworth Lido logo

The conference highlighted that throughout the UK there is a groundswell of interest in the preservation and development of outdoor pools such as the one in Abbey Fields.

Members of the group were able to network with other delegates who have fought similar campaigns and hear of their experiences. They learned of outdoor pools that are managed imaginatively, remain open all year round and cover their costs.

A spokesperson from the campaign group said: “The message from the conference was very clear that the campaign to retain an outdoor swimming facility fit for the 21st century alongside the indoor pool in Kenilworth remains valid and worthwhile and the information gathered on the day which has now been assimilated will be used to further the campaign.”

Members of the Warwick District Council’s Executive approved plans in late August for two leisure facilities in Kenilworth, including the Abbey Fields Swimming Pool, which would not include an outdoor Lido pool.

A spokesperson for the campaign group said: "The group remains active. It meets most weeks and is determined to fight on for the retention of an outdoor swimming pool in Abbey Fields."

The Abbey Fields facility will be updated, which includes a second indoor pool with several sets of bi-fold doors opening up onto a sun terrace over looking the lake at Abbey Fields.

The current outdoor pool at Abbey Fields will be open for one more summer school holidays season next year.

The district council also announced its plans to explore the possibility of providing open water swimming for area residents.

The council will be considering various options for suitable sites for open water swimming facilities, which includes Newbold Comyn and Tachbrook Country Park.