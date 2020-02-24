Kenilworth Lido Campaign group not giving up on outdoor pool for Abbey Fields

Volunteers with the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group have not given up hope in their fight to save the outdoor pool at Abbey Fields.

The campaign group continues to work to save the 25m outdoor swimming pool in Abbey Fields of Kenilworth.

Outdoor pool in Abbey Fields of Kenilworth

A former Kenilworth resident and architect, Thomas Bates, has designed a proposal, which includes a 21st century lido for Abbey Fields.

A 3-D model is now on display in a shopfront in Talisman Square.

The Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group noticed the recently published report by Warwick District Council (WDC) on the consultation exercise for its proposed swimming facilities in Abbey Fields.

A spokesperson for the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group said: "Whilst the conclusions drawn by the council come as no surprise to the campaign group, it was encouraging to see that the findings showed that there is still support within the community for the retention of outdoor swimming at Abbey Fields.

Image of proposed pool to replace the current outdoor pool

"The campaign group also notes councillors now recognise that, following WDC’s declaration of a climate emergency last year, the stated aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2025 ‘will require a root and branch review of all the council’s strategies and policies to ensure that they contribute towards and do not contradict this central direction of carbon neutrality’.

"In order for WDC to achieve its ambitious target, the campaign group strongly believes that the Abbey Fields Leisure Centre Development must now be reconsidered.

"The Lido option, which would not require a covered building and its associated heating and humidity control, if properly configured would go a long way towards achieving the carbon neutrality WDC desires.

"Furthermore, the savings in capital and on-going expenditure, which would mount to £millions, could be very usefully re-directed to other local climate initiatives.

"Despite being told by some councillors that the closure of the outdoor pool ‘was a done deal’ the campaign group remains resilient and prepared to fight on with new initiatives in the pipeline."

Warwick District Council invited residents and community groups in Kenilworth to give their feedback in November 2019 on future plans for Abbey Fields Swimming Pool along with several other leisure facilities.

The findings of the Abbey Fields consultation are available to view in a report on the council’s website.

The plans for Abbey Fields will see the creation of a second indoor pool as well as the refurbishment and remodelling of all the public areas.

The council hopes to submit the completed planning application for the new Abbey Fields facility later this year.

One of the main messages the district council received from the consultations for Abbey Fields Swimming Pool was the importance of sustainability and energy efficiency.

Paddy Herlihy, programme manager with the Cultural Services Department of WDC, said: "We are attempting to get the building as close to carbon neutral as possible."

People also raised ecological concerns about light pollution from all the glass in the original plans for the Abbey Fields swimming facility.

Following the consultation the council is also examining the amount of light getting into the Finham Brook area.

Paddy added: "We don't want light getting into that area. The design teams are looking at that area again."