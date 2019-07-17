Kenilworth law firm trio brave Three Peaks for flying medics

Employees from Kenilworth based law firm Mander Hadley Solicitors has raised more than £5,000 for the Air Ambulance Service by completing the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge.

Andriy Buniak and Matthew Riding, solicitors at Mander Hadley, which has offices in Coventry and Kenilworth, completed the challenge in May, alongside the firm’s senior accounts assistant Gemma Hoskin.

Completing the Three Peaks Challenge

The intrepid trio ascended Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales, respectively – in a total time of 27 hours 27 minutes and 40 seconds, climbing approximately 10,000 feet and walking around 26 miles – the equivalent of a marathon.

Matthew Riding said: “There were times when we didn’t think we were going to make it, moments when physically or mentally things got very tough there and we had to dig into our inner reserves to keep going against the odds.

“Knowing that we were taking on the challenge to raise money to support the vital work of the Air Ambulance Service really focused our minds – whenever one of us felt we couldn’t put one foot in front of the other, we reminded ourselves why we were doing the challenge in the first place.”

Harrison Beale and Owen Chartered Accountants and Financial Advisers and Loveitts Estate Agents both kindly provided corporate sponsorship for the team’s efforts.

Matthew added: “We would like to say a big thank you to Harrison, Beale and Owen and Loveitts. Their generous support ensured that all the costs associated with taking part in this event were full covered. Importantly, this means that 100 per cent of the donations we have received will support the vital work of the Air Ambulance Service.

“We are also immensely grateful for the fantastic support we have received from family, friends, colleagues, clients and members of the public who have sent good wishes and donated money.”

The trio were supported on the day by a team of drivers in the form of the firm’s managing director, Jonathan Hall, director, Elizabeth Jennings; and accounts manager, Laura Dale.

Jonathan Hall said: “This was a gruelling challenge and Andriy, Matthew and Gemma really showed their grit and determination as fatigue ebbed in. This is an incredible achievement that will help the Air Ambulance Service to continue their fantastic work for people across the region.”

Chloe Bass, legacies and in memory manager at the Air Ambulance Service, added: “This is such a fantastic accomplishment by Andriy, Matthew and Gemma. We’re so grateful that they chose to support the Air Ambulance Service. They have raised an incredible amount of money for our lifesaving charity, which will go directly to the patients who need us across our communities. Congratulations on completing the challenge and raising more than £5,000."