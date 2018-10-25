Kenilworth Ladies Circle selling light sticks before castle fireworks for counselling charity

Members of Kenilworth Ladies Circle will be selling light sticks before the upcoming fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle to raise money for a charity supporting victims of sexual abuse.

All money raised from the sales will go to Safeline, a charity which aims to end sexual abuse in the UK and to ensure access to support for anyone affected by it.

It offers counselling and support services to those affected and works towards stopping rape and sexual abuse from happening.

The sticks will be sold outside the Almanack in Abbey End and on the routes up to the castle.

Members of Ladies Circle will also be running the lost children tent at the display, and will be providing wrist bands for parents to put on their children with their contact details on in case they get lost.

The fireworks display, organised by Kenilworth Round Table, will be held on Saturday November 5. Gates open at 5.30pm, last entry 6.45pm.

Tickets are advance only and can be bought online or at Kenilworth Castle Shop, Lil Greens, Coventry Building Society, Kenilworth Books, Bakers Dozen, Steve Crowe & Son Butchers and Warwick University Student Union.