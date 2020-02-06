Kenilworth Ladies Circle group kicks off 2020 with meal at Harringtons restaurant

Members of the Kenilworth Ladies Circle kicked off 2020 with a 'fantastic' meal at Harringtons on the Hill restaurant in Kenilworth.

The ladies look forward to a great year of fundraising and friendship. This year they are raising funds for the Entrust care partnership and looking forward to the senior citizens party in March.

The Kenilworth Ladies Circle and Kenilworth Round Table have organised the Senior Citizens party event, which will be held on two nights at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club in Upper Rosemary Hill on Monday March 4 and Tuesday March 5.

If anyone locally is interested in joining the group please see http://www.kenilworthladiescircle.com for more information.

The Kenilworth Ladies Circle has come a long way from its inception as a club for the wives of Kenilworth Round Tablers.

Now open to all women aged 18 to 45, Kenilworth Ladies Circle is open, inclusive and more than ready to welcome a new generation of modern women through its doors.