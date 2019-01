A home in Kenilworth was broken into over the Christmas period by burglars.

At some point between Boxing Day and 5am today (Friday January 4), burglars forced open a bedroom window and got into a property in Woodcote Avenue.

Once inside, they carried out an untidy search. However, police said it is not possible at this stage to detail what may have been stolen.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 36 of January 4.