Kenilworth Gang Show tickets now on sale

Tickets are now being sold for the upcoming Kenilworth Gang Show being held at the end of the month.

Kenilworth's scouts and guides have been rehearsing hard for this year's show, which will be held at Warwick Arts Centre.

Four performances will be held: on Thursday January 31 at 7.15pm, on Friday February 1 at 7.15pm, and on Saturday February 2 at 2.30pm and at 7.15pm.

Musical director Reece Crane said: “Rehearsals are going really well for our next show, the enthusiastic young gang are working very hard and are sounding just great.

"We have some great numbers in the show this year from Horror to The Greatest Showman.”

Tickets cost £9.50 for the weeknight performances, and £10 for Saturday's shows.

Tickets can be ordered online or by calling Sue Sellar on 07494 538000.