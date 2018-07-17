Kenilworth Food Festival returns this weekend

Kenilworth Food Festival is back this weekend, and more than 12,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The festival, to be held along Warwick Road on Sunday July 22 from 10am to 6pm, will feature several stalls selling local food and drink, live entertainment and cooking demonstrations.

The festival features several stalls, cooking demonstrations and an area for children in Talisman.

And a new feature this year is the ‘Kiddy Area’ in Talisman, which will feature cooking classes for children as well as stalls and activities.

The ‘Kiddy Cook sessions’ will allow children to try cooking out. The classes, which must be booked in advance, will see the young chefs make a wrap and a dessert.

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Talisman developers Discovery Properties, said: “It is set to be a great day for the town and maybe the Kiddy Area can inspire the next generation of chefs.”

And Jamie Walker, director of CJ’s Events who organise the festival, added: “We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to team up with Discovery Properties to utilise the shopping centre and car park to host part of the festival in Talisman.

“It’s important for us to not only host a magnificent event, but to also include and promote local independent businesses where possible.”

Last year’s festival generated controversy after it emerged none of the 50 stalls were run by Kenilworth businesses. It caused local restaurant Pomeroy’s and butchers Steve Crowe & Son to set up a rival event.

But CJ’s Events gave Kenilworth businesses first refusal in November and December last year if they wanted to get involved in this year’s festival.

Parking will be free on Sunday July 22 in all Warwick District Council car parks in Kenilworth.

Anyone wishing to book a kids cooking session should visit cjs-events-warwickshire-limited.ticketlight.co.uk