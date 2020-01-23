Kenilworth fish and chip shop set for make-over under new ownership

A Kenilworth fish and chip shop is set to get a make-over under new award-winning ownership.

Michael Jordan, an owner with Merchants Fish Bar, will officially take over the Whitemoor Road Chippy on Monday February 3.

The Whitemoor Road Chippy will keep its name, but undergo several other changes under the new ownership.

Michael said: "It's a family run business. We've been doing it for many many years. We've got a lot of passion about it.

"We're going to make a lot of changes here. We're going to do social media. They don't have it here."

The staff will have uniforms, the shop will have take-away menus and they will start offering loyalty cards for customers.

The current staff will remain unchanged at the chippy, including the shop manager Soulla Mairoudis.

But as part of the take-over the new owners will look to add more staff after the other changes take place.

They also plan to make several changes to the menu, which includes offering more fish options such as sea bass, lemon sole and calamari. They also offer a homemade tartar sauce.

The fish and chip shop will be closed for a staff training on Monday February 3, and re-open the next day on Tuesday February 4 under the new menu.

To celebrate the re-opening the chippy will host a half price day off the entire menu on Thursday February 6.

Michael added: "My friend used to own this shop and I'm buying it off him. I thought it was a nice location. I can't wait to do it. It'll put us on the map here."

The Kenilworth shop will become the fifth fish and chip shop operated by the family owned business, Merchants Fish Bar. They also run fish and chip shops in Bewdley, Kinver, Redditch and Stourbridge.

Once settled in the new location Michael plans to keep up his company's award winning tradition. The Merchants Fish Bar locations in Bewdley and Kinver both earned the Good Food award for fish and chips in 2019. He hopes to enter the Whitemoor Road Chippy for a national quality award by March 2020.

He said: "Nobody does fish and chips like we do around here. We're very particular about what we use. The oil we use is very good. We use rapeseed oil. It's a lighter fry, and rapeseed oil is the healthiest you can get."