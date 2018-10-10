Kenilworth fireworks tickets now being sold in shops

Tickets for Kenilworth Round Table’s fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle are now available at several shops in the town.

The display, which takes place on Saturday November 3, can only be entered with advance tickets, like last year. None are available on the door.

And while tickets can be bought online, physical tickets can now be bought at the Kenilworth Castle Shop, Coventry

Building Society, Kenilworth Books, Bakers Dozen, Steve Crowe & Son Butchers and Warwick University Student Union.

Adult tickets are £10, and £5 for children under 13 and senior citizens over 65.

Ian Grigg of Kenilworth Round Table said: “This year’s event is on the Saturday at the end of half term so it’s a great way to round off the holiday.

“Last year’s event raised more than £40,000 for local good causes and we’re looking forward to another successful event this year.”

Gates will open at 5.30pm and close at 6.45pm, with the main display starting at about 7pm. Plenty of stalls will be selling hot food and drinks as in previous years.

A park and ride service from War Memorial Park in Coventry will take people to and from the display for £1.50 each way, but the timetable has yet to be confirmed.

Details of road closures in the run up to the event are also to be confirmed.