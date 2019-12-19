Kenilworth father thanks Warwick Hospital for saving his daughter's life - now wants to help others

A Kenilworth father wants to thank the staff at MacGregor Children's Ward at Warwick Hospital for saving his daughter's life.

A week ago Simon Morris' daughter, Hannah aged 14, was diagnosed with a rare serious disorder called the Steven Johnson syndrome.

Warwick Hospital

After a week in hospital at the MacGregor Children's Ward, Simon and his wife, Kate, are hopeful they will be able to return to their Kenilworth home with Hannah tomorrow (Friday December 20), just in time for Christmas.

Simon, who is the director of the Spencer's Retreat charity, said: “The great MacGregor Ward and their team saved our daughter's life. Quick thinking, working as a team and the love and support in the darkest and scariest time of mine and wife’s lives. Warwick Hospital get lots of moans, but to be I will be forever in their debt.”

To show his thanks Simon has launched a Just Giving fundraising web page to help the hospital serving other families with children in hospital.

Simon Morris said: “Thanks to the round the clock care of consultants, doctors, nurses, health care assistants and lots of other departments working fast and together Hannah is now on the mend and should be home in time for Christmas.

Hannah Morris

“It's an amazing ward that I really hope none of you ever have to see the inside of. But rest assured if you do you will be supported and cared for by a great team.”

The illness started after Hannah became unwell with a cough and other general cold-like symptoms.

Simon added: “Our daughter Hannah was unlucky enough to react to an over the counter medication that caused her to get Stephen Johnson Syndrome.

“Steven Johnson syndrome is a rare, serious disorder of your skin and mucous membranes. It's usually a reaction to a medication or an infection. Often it begins with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful red or purplish rash that spreads and blisters.

“Then the top layer of the affected skin dies, sheds and then heals. But if left untreated can be life-threatening.

“This has been the hardest thing I have ever had to face in all my 44 years. But to see her sparkle back, cheekiness and good old Hannah back is all I need for Christmas.

“If you want to do anything, make a donation to the the amazing MacGregor Ward at Warwick Hospital.”