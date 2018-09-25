Kenilworth cyclist completes London to Paris challenge after beating leukaemia

A Kenilworth cyclist has completed an epic cycle ride from London to Paris - all after surviving a stem-cell transplant to beat leukaemia.

Mark Nicholas, 48, took on the ride to raise money for charity Cure Leukaemia who helped him make it through the difficult treatment.

He started the ride with several friends on Thursday September 20. The group had to deal with winds and rain brought in by Storm Bronagh along the five-day, 500km journey, but they eventually made it across the finish line yesterday (Monday September 24).

Mark said: "It took a bit of time to dry out at the end and have a beer, but it was the best pint I’ve had in a year. It was an absolutely brilliant trip.

"Biblical rain, biblical wind, atrocious conditions, but we all got to Paris safe and sound so it’s happy days."

Mark is well on his way to raising £14,000 for Cure Leukaemia, who helped him when he needed it most.

Mark (left) with some of the other riders cycling for Cure Leukaemia at the start of the course

Mark was diagnosed was with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) in May 2016. He was told he needed a stem cell transplant.

A donor was not found until 2017, and Mark had the transplant in October of that year. Part of the treatment involved being in solitary confinement, which Mark said had been 'brutal'.

Cure Leukaemia had helped find Mark's donor, and also helped him cope during the treatment.

Anyone wishing to donate to Mark's cause should visit his Just Giving page