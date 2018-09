A Kenilworth couple has raised thousands of pounds of cancer charities over the last ten years with their annual coffee mornings.

Brenda and John Fitzpatrick estimate they have poured over 1,000 drinks for neighbours and friends, raising more than £6,000 for Macmillan.

And on Thursday September 6, the couple helped raise £950 for Macmillan and Marie Curie by hosting another coffee morning featuring a raffle and games at their home.