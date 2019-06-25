Kenilworth community speed watch group honoured by police

Three volunteers with the Kenilworth Community Speedwatch group were recently honoured by Warwickshire Police for their service.

The Community Speedwatch scheme was launched by Warwickshire Police in Kenilworth on May 19, 2009, and was one of two pilot schemes established across the county.

The scheme involves civilian volunteers being trained by the police in the user of laser speed gun equipment to monitor vehicles on busy roads in the local area, and reporting to the police those vehicles travelling in excess of permitted speeds.

This triggers warning letters sent by the police to registered vehicle owners, and other follow-up action in the case of persistent offenders.

Ten years later, and three of the original team of six volunteers are still active, part of the current team of eight.

This milestone was recognised by Warwickshire Police at a recent volunteers' event at its Leek Wootton headquarters, where the three people - Andy Garsed, Adrian Pauling and John Whitehouse - were presented with individual Certificates of Appreciation by Superintendent Ben Smith.

Anyone interested in becoming a Kenilworth Community Speedwatch volunteer should contact the co-ordinator, John Whitehouse, on johnwhitehouse47@gmail.com.