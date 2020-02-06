Kenilworth Community in Action event draws more than 300 people

The Kenilworth Community in Action showcase drew more than 300 people for the annual event held at the Kenilworth Methodist Church.

The free event held on Saturday February 1 offered people information from 40 community groups and organisations who had stalls at the event.

Kenilworth Community in Action event

The event, in its third year, saw a rise in attendance from 280 people last year to around 350 this year.

Kenilworth Town Cllr Richard Dickson said: "There were workshops for anyone at the event about online security, energy efficiency and preparations for the 2022 commonwealth games.

"Thanks are due to the organisers, the (Girl Guide) Rangers who provided the catering and the hosts at the Methodist church."

The Rangers (a group of 14-18 year old girls) sold homemade bread, soup, ploughman's lunches and cakes at a pop up cafe at the event.

A speaker at the Kenilworth Community in Action event

The guides leader, Fi Pethick, said: "They made a fantastic £480, thanks to the generosity of their customers in the Pop up Café at the Kenilworth Community Day. This money will be a very welcome contribution to the costs of the trips to Peru, Poland, Hungary and Switzerland. The girls worked tirelessly all day serving drinks etc from 9am to 4pm.

"I was very proud of the girls' achievements and hoped that their customers enjoyed the refreshments provided at this event."

The morning talks included a speaker from the TasteLife charity, which helps people who struggle with eating disorders.

Some of the groups represented at the showcase event include Cancer Vaccines Charitable Trust (CVCT), Chinewrde Morris Dancers, Kenilworth All Together Greener, Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, Kenilworth Twinning Association, Soroptomist International, The Kenilworth Centre & Radio Abbey, Tools With A Mission and Kenilworth Repair Cafe among several others.

The Cyber Safe Warwickshire team was also on hand to give advice on how to stay safe online.

The event was organised by a small group of people led by Jan Burnell, Sarah Kershaw, the chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, Kenilworth Town Councillors Richard and Kate Dickson, Tracy Southam with Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA) and Alistair Rigby with Warwickshire County Council and Community Forum.