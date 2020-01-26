Kenilworth community forum set to determine latest police priorities

Anti-social behaviour and drug prevention patrols are among the latest police priorities set for Kenilworth residents to vote on at the latest community forum.

The next Kenilworth Community Forum for the Kenilworth and Burton Green area has been set for Monday February 3 at the Kenilworth Senior Citizen's Club, Abbey End, Kenilworth.

The forum starts at 7pm.

Prior to the forum people can vote online on latest policing priorities.

The suggested priorities are:

- Mobile working - SNT officers working away from the office, enabling members of the public to easily engage with the team.

- Speed checks / monitoring - Cromwell Lane, Burton Green.

- School parking patrols - patrols at school drop-off/collection times in Kenilworth and Burton Green. Ensuring children are safe when going to and from school.

- High-visibility foot patrols - foot patrols in Kenilworth to prevent/detect offences and engage with members of the public.

- ASB / drug prevention patrols - patrols in the Kenilworth area, targeting anti-social behaviour hotspots. Preventing / detecting offences and providing early intervention for young persons.