Kenilworth churches release angels into the community

Visitors to the centre of Kenilworth are invited to take home an angel as a gift from the Love Kenilworth group.

The Love Kenilworth group, an organisation which represents the churches of Kenilworth and District (including Burton Green, Stoneleigh, Leek Wootton and Ashow), launched the yarn bombing campaign at 7am today (Saturday December 14) as part of Christmas celebrations this weekend.



More than 800 angels were knitted by Christians in the area in preparation for the yarn bombing exercise.

Each angel has a note attached to it that reads: "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace. Romans 15:13. Please take me home as a gift from the Church of Kenilworth and District."



The angels are part of a nation-wide campaign designed to share God’s love and to bless the community in public places with the Christmas message.

Those who find an angel are invited to keep it and perhaps share a picture using #xmasangels.



Keith Grierson, Chairman of Love Kenilworth, said: “Angels play an important part in the Christmas story, bringing many messages from God, including the exciting news of the birth of Jesus.

"They also share words of peace and comfort in difficult times. We hope and pray that our angels will be little messengers of peace, hope and love to the people of Kenilworth, with a good sprinkling of fun too."



Angel organiser Fi Pethick said: “Last year Kenilworth Methodist Church sent out 400 angels and we enjoyed reading on Facebook and elsewhere about their new lives in the community.

"For Christmas 2019 we’re pleased to say all the local churches have been helping knit angels. They should also be appearing in Stoneleigh, Leek Wooton and Ashow as well as in the centre of Kenilworth.

Christmas angel left in Stoneleigh

"If you find one, please give it a home for Christmas and into 2020!”

Handmade angels that were released across the Kenilworth area this morning (Saturday December 14)