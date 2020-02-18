Kenilworth church picks up a US trend to help others

An American custom has made its way over to a Kenilworth church in the form of a baby shower.

Unlike most such events, this will be for many mothers-to-be, not just one.

It is being held in aid of Carriers of Hope, a charity working with refugees and asylum seekers in Coventry.

One of the charity’s on-going projects is to provide Baby Bags to mums-to-be who would otherwise not have the essentials for their hospital stay when the baby is born. The idea is to allow each mother to have dignity during and after the birth and allow her child to have the best start in life.

All are welcome to a baby shower at Kenilworth Methodist Church in Priory Road between 10am and noon on Saturday February 29. There will be a speaker from Carriers of Hope at 10.30am at the baby shower.

People are asked to bring one or more things to add to a baby bag.

These can be new or – if appropriate – nearly new. Items for the baby could include a pack of nappies or an outfit such as a vest and sleepsuit. Things for mum might be toiletries or a nightdress.

In return people can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and cake while youngsters can ice a gingerbread baby to eat or take home.

Pauline Harvey, chair of the Kenilworth Methodist Church Wider World group that is organising the event, said: “As a mother, I know what it’s like to have your first baby and feel completely out of your depth.

"The idea of doing so in an unfamiliar country, surrounded by people who seem much better prepared than you are, must be even more difficult. We hope our baby shower can provide a little extra support and reassurance for the new mums who are already facing such difficult circumstances.”

Carriers of Hope began more than a decade ago when some Christians realised a number of asylum seekers and refugees did not have the most basic personal and household items. Its name comes from the carrier bags of ‘useful things’ it originally distributed.

People can find a list of things you might bring for a Baby Bag, at www.kenilworthmethodist.org.uk/carriersofhopebabyshower.

For more about Carriers of Hope see www.carriersofhope.org.uk.