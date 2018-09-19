Kenilworth church may lose stained glass windows after vandalism

Stained glass windows at a Kenilworth church may cost too much to be replaced after vandals caused thousands of pounds' worth of damage to them yesterday afternoon (Tuesday September 18).

Although the windows at St Barnabas Church in Albion Street are covered by insurance, the costs such as excesses and rising premiums may force the church to replace the stained glass windows with something cheaper.

The damage was discovered by Marion Underwood, who has looked after St Barnabas for years.

The vicar at St Barnabas Rev Stella Bailey said Marion was 'devastated' upon seeing the windows when she locked up the church yesterday.

She also believed young people were the culprits.

She said: "My frustration is because of the underfunding of the police service, young people are getting away with smaller things, which may lead on to bigger things. They don't understand the consequences of their behaviour.

"This will come at a great cost to the church - that's the heartbreaking thing. We don't have a magic pot of money.

"We'll now have to make difficult decisions about our finances."

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting crime number 23/38848/18.