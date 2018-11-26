Kenilworth Christmas Lights to be switched on by three 'loved' community members

Three 'loved' members of Kenilworth's community will be switching on Christmas lights in Warwick Road this Sunday (December 2).

Seven-year-old Alfie Dingley, who is finally receiving medical cannabis treatment for his severe epilepsy, will push the button at 6.30pm along with his mum Hannah Deacon, who has campaigned successfully for a change in law and continues to fight to get doctors to prescribe the treatment.

And June Clifford, who has worked at Tesco Express in Leyes Lane for many years now and is 'loved' by her customers, will be joining them.

Chairman of the Kenilworth Lights Committee Richard Hales said Alfie and Hannah have been 'amazing' this year, and that June is 'one of Kenilworth's most loved people'.

He added: "We wanted to invite people this year who have done lots for the community."

Kenilworth's Christmas celebrations all take place over this weekend.

New this year will be a tree next to the war memorial at Abbey End, as a way of marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Its lights will be switched on at 5pm on Friday November 30 by chair of the Kenilworth Royal British Legion Cllr George Illingworth and the town mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins.

High Street’s lights will then be illuminated at 6.30pm. Activities will largely stay the same as in previous years.

Saturday December 1 will see a Christmas market pop up in Talisman square from 10am to 4pm, although there will be no ice rink this year.

Instead, a giant ‘snowglobe’ will be installed for people to enter and have their photos taken.

A funfair with a helter-skelter and a carousel will be in the square, and Father Christmas will also be at the market on his sleigh.

Other activities on the Saturday include music and dancing, free face-painting and a variety of food and drink on sale.

The market coincides with ‘Small Business Saturday’, and Kenilworth Chamber of Trade will be encouraging people to buy one Christmas present from retailers in Kenilworth as a way of supporting the town’s businesses.

And on Sunday December 2, Warwick Road’s lights will be switched on at 6.30pm. This year, the lights will be controlled by a digital timer to ensure they turn on and off when they are supposed to. The analogue timer used last year was more unreliable.

Miller Court and Whitemoor Road will have their own displays this year too, along with Oaks Precinct and Leyes Lane Precinct which were included in the display last year.

After a few complaints last year, the Christmas tree that used to be by the clock tower has been put up once again, and will be illuminated during the switch-on.