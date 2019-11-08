Kenilworth Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

As usual, Kenilworth will have two Christmas lights switch-ons - one in High Street and the other in Warwick Road.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two events:

KENILWORTH HIGH STREET CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON - NOVEMBER 29

What are the timings on the night?

The event runs from 5-8pm. The Christmas lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

It's free - just turn up.

What entertainment is on offer?

The Kenilworth High Street Christmas event takes place in the traditional shopping high street of Kenilworth. This Christmas event consists of festive food and drink stalls, traditional Christmas activities and entertainment and an appearance from Father Christmas.

KENILWORTH WARWICK ROAD CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1

What are the timings on the night?

The vent runs from 1-6pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

It's free - just turn up.

What entertainment is on offer?

The event consists of funfair rides, a stage with various performances and a traditional market.

The Kenilworth town centre Christmas lights switch-on event will take place on Abbey End, Warwick Road and Talisman Square, Kenilworth.