Kenilworth Centre renews focus on town's young people at recent AGM

The hard work of the Kenilworth Centre's youth workers was highlighted at the centre's recent AGM where it renewed its focus on helping the town's young people.

The AGM, held on Wednesday September 19, also revealed that the centre had grown its income for the sixth year running.

With the recent announcement of a 'Young People's Forum' by Kenilworth mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins to try and combat recent drug and knife incidents in the town, the AGM addressed the work its youth workers have done over the past year.

Youth workers have had more than 1,700 interactions with young people through its youth clubs, more than 2,700 engagements with young people from detached youth work in places like Abbey Fields and Castle Farm, and supported 116 young people through its one-to-one mentoring programme.

Trustees at the AGM also publicly expressed their support for the Mayor's initiative, and said the centre should play a 'central role' in delivering it.

Chair of trustees at the Kenilworth Centre John Whitehouse said: "Although the Kenilworth Centre is here to serve the whole community, its key focus will always be on young people."

Although the centre previously received funding from Kenilworth Town Council, this was cut in May 2016 when the town council decided only to fund its youth outreach work.

But trustees said the centre had brought in a record amount of income during the last year.

John added: "After two difficult years following the withdrawal of funding from the town council, it is now demonstrating that it can be financially self-sustaining without dependence on external core grant funding."

John also said services at the centre were being reviewed and users and community groups were being surveyed about the possible changes.