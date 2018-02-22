Kenilworth Carnival Queen chosen - but no King this year

This year’s Carnival Queen and her attendants have been revealed - but there is no Carnival King this time around.

Amelia Robinson was chosen by the judges to be Queen this year at the Priory Theatre on Saturday February 17, but no King was picked because no one entered.

Carnival president Cllr Richard Davies concluded the idea of a King was 'not brilliantly popular'.

Amelia will be assisted by Maids of Honour Kathryn and Niamh, Carnival Princess Harmony and Junior Attendants Georgina, Lincoln, Lucy and Toby.

He added: “The judges had their work cut out this year. We had a lot of very keen and well-spoken entrants all of whom were really good and had great personalities.”

The carnival will take place on Saturday June 30.