Kenilworth care home gets into the festive spirit with Christmas Fayre

A series of special Christmas events has kicked off at a Kenilworth care home with families and kind-hearted local businesses helping to raise more than £300 for resident activities next year.

Family, friends and locals from across Kenilworth joined staff and residents at Kenilworth Manor Care Home’s Christmas Fayre where they were able to browse stalls selling handmade local crafts, jewellery and clothes.

People at the care home Christmas fayre

The Fayre, which saw more than 30 visitors to the Thickthorn Orchards home, also included Christmas carols, a tombola, Christmas quiz and support from the local Girl Guides group.

The home’s manager Maria Harrington said: “It’s definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas here at Kenilworth Manor and everyone is well and truly into the festive spirit.

“Our Christmas Fayre was a huge success with local businesses being able to present and sell their arts and crafts.

"Our residents were able to showcase their talents too singing some beautiful old-time carols around the Christmas tree.

"It was also brilliant to have the local Girl Guides along to promote the wonderful things they are doing this Christmas to help people.

“Here at Kenilworth Manor, and right across Clarendon Care Group, we have events going on throughout the Christmas period.

"All the money raised will go towards our residents’ fund to help pay for activities and interesting days out. These are vital to give residents new experiences which is so important in later life.”

Owned and operated by the Clarendon Care Group, the three-storey Victorian mansion was built in the 1820s and restored in 1987. The home has 30 en-suite bedrooms and provides high quality convalescent care, physiotherapy and spacious landscaped gardens. It is registered with the Care Quality Commission for 34 residents.