Kenilworth business named Indie Bookshop of the month

The Kenilworth Books shop has been selected as the Indie Book Shop of the month by a national columnist and playwright known for his Literary Salon.

Best selling author, Damian Barr, who hosts the Literary Salon – a gathering of interesting people for discussion at places like the Savoy Hotel in London – recently interviewed the booksellers of the Kenilworth Books shop.

The Literary Salon's monthly feature aims to highlight the "high-street heroes dedicating their lives to readers and writers" by introducing people each month to different indie bookshop owners.

The Literary Salon's interview with the booksellers included a brief history such as how the Talisman Square book shop was originally opened by Norman Stevens in 1968. But the shop is now run by Judy Brook and Tamsin Rosewell. The bookshop celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

The interview with Tamsin covered such issues as what title has never gone out of stock and why the US President Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter.

They never run out of books by Chris Priestley and SF Said or rather always make sure they're fully stocked with books by those authors as they're hugely popular.

"Phoenix" by SF Said has been one of their best-selling books since its publication in 2013.

Tamsin said in the interview: "We once sent a copy to Donald Trump – after which Trump blocked me on twitter (something of which I am extremely proud!)"

The Literary Salon's interview also covered other topics such as what book would she choose to give to every child and do they have a bookshop pet.

Tamsin said the following about earning the Indie Book Shop of the month award: "It's wonderful. We’ve long thought of Kenilworth Books as a gathering place where people discuss the concerns of the times, look for new ideas, meet like-minded people and listen to the thoughts and research of writers.

"It really is not unlike the literary salons of the 19th century. Publishers and other booksellers often come to us just to talk - a bookshop is, an should be, a place in which thinking and discussion is welcomed.

"These really are extraordinary times of tension and change that we live in; I think that the places of a town or city in which people can gather to talk and meet are more important than ever."