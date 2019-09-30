Kenilworth Business Expo looks to help promote local businesses

The Kenilworth Chamber of Trade hopes to help promote local businesses in town with the its annual Business Expo event next week.

The chamber of trade's Business Expo will be held at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth on Friday October 11 from 2 to 6pm.

Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Chair Sarah Kershaw

MP Jeremy Wright, who represents Kenilworth and Southam, will open the business expo at 2pm.

The expo will serve as a venue for local area business to have a space to display and showcase their business to the public.

Sarah Kershaw, the chair of the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, said: The important thing to know is there will be businesses there that will interest the general public.

“We want to encourage not only businesses to go but the general public too.

The business expo will include several workshops such as the Mental Wellbeing one held at 3.15pm followed by a Cyber Security workshop at 4pm.

The event also includes a drinks reception held at 4.30pm followed by a speed networking event held at 5pm.

Sarah added: “We want to appeal to lots of different businesses as a way to promote their business. It's a great way to showcase your business.”

Two vendor stands remain available for businesses at the Expo.

For more information on the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade's Business Expo see of the chamber of trade's website or use the following email: expo@kenilworthchamber.co.uk